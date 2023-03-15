Hyderabad: 2 GHMC officers awarded imprisonment in graft case

Hyderabad: The First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad court sentenced a section officer working in the Town Planning Department of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Rajendranagar Circle to two years imprisonment in a graft case.

The court imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 also. The private assistant to the officer was sentenced to six months imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

P Rajasree, section officer, town planning section, circle VI Rajendranagar GHMC and G Sripathi, private assistant to the officer was caught red-handed when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a man P Praveen Kumar for doing official work. On a complaint, the ACB trapped them while they were accepting the bribe on July 7, 2012, and arrested both of them.

After the trial the court found them guilty and sentenced them to jail terms.