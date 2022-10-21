Hyderabad: 2 held for attacking petrol pump, brandishing fake gun

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Thursday arrested two persons for attacking a petrol pump and hurting three people.

The two accused have been identified as Mohammed Iftekhar Ahmed and Mohammed Yousuf. They attacked the petrol pump on October 17 and used a fake gun to scare the staff. Iftekhar forcefully filled petrol worth Rs 500 in his vehicle.

Upon being asked to pay, he refused and argued with the complainant’s employees. At this time Yosuf and his relative Syed Suleman reached the petrol pump, Iftikhar and Yusuf pointed toy guns towards the employees.

The two accused also showed a knife to the victims, threatening to kill them. Iftikhar and Yusuf resorted to breaking the office window and furniture. As the owner of the petrol pump tried to stop them, the accused attacked the employees and the owner.

Iftikhar and Yusuf also abused the petrol pump staff. The victims were scared and fled the place. The police seized two knives, a fake gun, a Hero Splender bike and a Honda Activa. Iftekhar worked as an Ola and Uber driver in Tappachabutra.

In 2015 Humayun Nagar police and in 2020 the Mailardevpally police charged Iftikhar under PD (Preventive Detention) Act, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. He used to carry a knife with him. Similarly, Yusuf was employed at a petrol pump in Bahhdurpura. He used to carry a fake gun with him.

The two accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (for causing damage), 448 (for trespassing), Section 34 (common intention) and Section 25(1)(A) of Arms Act.

The two accused were produced before the local court for their remand.