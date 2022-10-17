Hyderabad: 3 hurt as ‘armed’ men attack fuel pump at Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: At least three persons sustained injuries when an group of armed men attacked a fuel station at Bahadurpura on Monday evening.

At about 5 pm, one person came on a motorcycle and filled up his motorcycle with petrol for Rs 500. The man tried to pay the bill through UPI payment mode and failed. When he expressed his inability to pay the amount, the manager asked him to call someone to pay the amount.

The customer, later identified as Ibrahim, called up some persons on his phone. Two people shortly came on a bike and allegedly attacked the petrol pump workers and threatened them by showing a pistol. The police is verifying whether it was a real gun or a dummy. Some vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

The Bahadurpura police reached the spot soon after the incident and took Ibrahim into custody while the two others escaped. The Task Force team from the Hyderabad police reached the spot to identify the attackers. Ibrahim, the main accused, sustained severe injuries on his hand and was shifted to a hospital along with two petrol pump workers.

The Bahadurpura police booked a case and special teams have been formed to arrest the accused.