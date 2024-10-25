Hyderabad: 2 held for selling duplicate tobacco products worth Rs 2.10L

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested in Hyderabad for selling counterfeit tobacco products, with items valued at Rs 2,10,000 seized from them.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Syed Imran of Falaknuma and 29-year-old Mohamed Zubair of Shahali Banda, were apprehended by the Falaknuma police for distributing the fake tobacco products to customers.

Among the items seized were 832 packets of paan masala, 4,160 packets of Vimal tobacco, 1,200 packets of Rajnivas paan masala, 2,496 packets of SR-1, 160 packets of M Gold, and additional raw materials.

The suspects were charged under Sections 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS), Section 20(1) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) of 2003, and Section 63 of the Copyright Act at the Falaknuma police station.