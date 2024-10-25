Hyderabad: Man held with adulterated garlic paste worth Rs 4.45 lakh

The adulterated product was sold to several kirana stores, hotels and restaurants.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th October 2024 10:56 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man, Imran Saleem, was arrested on October 24 by the commissioner’s task Force (South West zone) in collaboration with the Langar Houz police for selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste under the brand name Heena. Authorities seized 835 kg of the adulterated product, worth approximately Rs 4,45,380, from Saleem’s residence in Zebabagh, Asifnagar.

Saleem reportedly enhanced the paste’s aroma by mixing low-quality ginger and garlic with citric acid. The product, sold to kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, lacked expiry dates and batch numbers, violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 35 arrested for street prostitution in Kukatpally

Saleem was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS):

Section 274: Sale of adulterated items

Section 275: Preparation of harmful substances

Section 125: Fraudulent misrepresentation

Section 318(4): Malpractices in product labeling

Saleem also faces previous charges, including Sections 420 and 273 IPC in Vikarabad (2023), Section 420 in Tandur (2022), and Sections 420 IPC and 63 of the Copyright Act in Rajendranagar (2011).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th October 2024 10:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button