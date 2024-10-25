Hyderabad: Man held with adulterated garlic paste worth Rs 4.45 lakh

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man, Imran Saleem, was arrested on October 24 by the commissioner’s task Force (South West zone) in collaboration with the Langar Houz police for selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste under the brand name Heena. Authorities seized 835 kg of the adulterated product, worth approximately Rs 4,45,380, from Saleem’s residence in Zebabagh, Asifnagar.

Saleem reportedly enhanced the paste’s aroma by mixing low-quality ginger and garlic with citric acid. The product, sold to kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, lacked expiry dates and batch numbers, violating Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines.

Also Read Hyderabad: 35 arrested for street prostitution in Kukatpally

Saleem was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS):

Section 274: Sale of adulterated items

Section 275: Preparation of harmful substances

Section 125: Fraudulent misrepresentation

Section 318(4): Malpractices in product labeling

Saleem also faces previous charges, including Sections 420 and 273 IPC in Vikarabad (2023), Section 420 in Tandur (2022), and Sections 420 IPC and 63 of the Copyright Act in Rajendranagar (2011).