Hyderabad: 2 held in AIMIM corporator’s nephew murder case

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioners Task force team along with Bhavani Nagar Police on Monday apprehended two accused allegedly involved in the sensational murder case of Syed Murtuza Ali Anas, the nephew of AIMIM Lalitha Bagh ward corporator.

The police had claimed that the motive behind the murder was a rental dispute one lady had with the accused persons. Addressing a press conference the DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya said that the accused Suleman Khan (food delivery boy), Abdul Hamed Khan (Chemical businessman) are cousins. Few months ago, one of their friend Junaid was in between having rental disputes with one lady.

The trio allegedly started harassing her and insisting that she vacate her house, upon which she approached the AIMIM 36-division Lalithabagh corporator Mohammed Ali Sharif (Azam) and asked to settle the matter.

The corporator Azam called Suleman Khan, Abdul Hamed Khan and Junaid to his office and discussed and advised settle the matter. During the discussion a small argument arose between available persons with the accused. Later, they were sent out from the office by the associates of the corporator.

On December 19, deceased Anas and his friend Hameedullah went to MeeSeva to apply for a Minority welfare loan. Meantime accused Suleman Khan also visited there and upon spotting the nephew of the corporator there was a faceoff between the two parties and later resulted into a scuffle.

The two accused developed a grudge and planned to kill Anas and brought weapons to Meeseva but could not find him. Later on coming to know about the presence of Anas the Lalitha Bagh corporator’s office the two accused carrying the sharp edged paper cutting knife, arrived there and again picked up an argument during which Suleman Khan and his cousin Abdul Hamed Khan attacked the youngster on the neck resulting in causing grevious injury.

Later, Anas succumbed to the injury. The police had recovered a knife used in commission of the crime, a bike and two mobile phones.