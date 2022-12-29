Hyderabad: 2 held in drug racket bust; items with Rs 3L recovered

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested in a drug peddling racket bust by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Asif Nagar police on Wednesday.

45 bottles of hash oil, 5 gms each, a KTM bike, and 2 mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakhs were seized from their possession.

Police arrested the accused G. Venkatesh, 27, and Paul Steven, 29, who were found in illegal possession of the Narcotic Drug i.e., hash oil.

The accused G. Venkatesh, resident of Borabanda, and Paul Steven, resident of Langer House, both developed contact with absconding drug suppliers and regularly purchased hash oil from them and sold the same to needy customers in Hyderabad at a price of Rs 4,000 per bottle.

On receiving credible information on Wednesday, the two drug peddlers were arrested in the act, selling hash oil bottles to drug consumers, ahead of New Year celebrations.

On interrogation, G. Venkatesh and Paul Steven revealed that about 14 consumers have been purchasing hash oil from them for their consumption.