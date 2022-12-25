Hyderabad: 2 held with 3.1kg of illegal drugs worth Rs 3 crores

Hyderabad: In a joint operation with Begumpet police, sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing on Sunday apprehended two alleged international drug suppliers and seized illegal drugs worth over Rs 3 crore from their possession, Secunderabad police said.

The accused have been identified as Khader Mohideen and Ibrahim Sha, residents of Chennai.

According to police officials, 3.1 Kgs Of Pseudo Ephedrine (Controlled Substance), 23 Sim Cards, 12 Fake Aadhar Cards and 06 mobile phones were Seized from their possession.

Chandana Deepthi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Secunderabad said, “Both accused Khadar Mohideen Ibrahim Sha, residents of Chennai, were involved in transporting drugs for the last 2 years. They developed contacts with drug dealers based in Australia and New Zealand. They developed contacts with suppliers of Pseudo Ephedrine in Chennai and were regularly transporting drugs to these Countries through various courier services operating from Hyderabad”.

“Acting on a tip-off, on December 23, a special police team laid a trap and both the accused were apprehended from Hyderabad when they were trying to transport the drugs through courier services at Begumpet,” DCP added.

Police added the modus operandi was to transport drugs in bangle holders, photo frames and other apparel linings with the cooperation of various courier service providers in order to evade scrutiny from the customs officials at the airport.

“The courier service providers were cooperating with drug dealers by not verifying their original documents. The accused were operating by using fake Aadhar cards and multiple fake SIM Cards in order to escape from the surveillance of investigation agencies,” DCP added. (