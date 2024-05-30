Hyderabad: 2 injured as drunk techie jumps signal, rams bike

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old IT professional allegedly jumped the red light and hit a bike, severely injuring two people on Wednesday, May 29. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The accused has been identified as Sudheer Reddy.

The victims, Satyanarayana and Kodari Kantha Rao, were on their way to work when the incident occurred. The accused, going towards Tolichowki, jumped the red light and hit their two-wheeler, throwing them both off the bike.

Police said that after the incident, he tested positive for alcohol and recorded 150 mg/dl in the breathalyzer test. Subsequently, the accused, along with his friends, partied till midnight and left for home in the morning.

The police registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving causing grievous) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (drunk and driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act, and the accused is currently in police custody.

The duo are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are reportedly critical.