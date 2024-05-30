Telangana: Woman, 2 children die in car accident in Khammam

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman and her two children died on the spot after their car crashed into the tree on Tuesday, May 28, near Hariya Thanda in Raghunathapalem mandal.

The family was travelling to Khammam to update their childrens’ Aadhar cards.

The victims have been identified as Boda Kumari and her two daughters, Krishika, 2, and Kritanaya, 3. Her husband, Pravin, a physiotherapist based in Hyderabad, also received injuries in the accident and was taken to a hospital.

In a media statement, the victims’ parents, Padma and Hari Singh, alleged that Pravin used to harass his wife because they did not have a son. They also mentioned that Pravin returned from Kerala 20 days ago, where he had been involved in an extramarital affair.

According to the police, they have launched an investigation and are waiting for autopsy reports to confirm the cause of the death.