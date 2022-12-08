Hyderabad: 2 injured welding cylinder blast at Tappachabutra

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 8th December 2022 9:37 pm IST

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Yousuf Nagar colony at Tappachabutra area on Thursday after a cylinder blast in an auto garage left two persons critically injured.

Mansoor (30) and Sher Ali (40) run an auto garage cum scrap business in the Tappachabutra area.

On Thursday, the locals heard a loud explosion in the area and during the incident four autos which were parked in Garage were gutted.

On receiving information two fire tenders were pressed into service and a team of Tappachabutra police also reached the spot. Mansoor and Sher Ali were critically injured and they were shifted to Osmania General hospital. However, the local public gathered in large numbers in the area.

Preliminary police investigation revealed that welding, caused the cylinder blast. A case has been registered and investigation underway.

