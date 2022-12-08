Hyderabad: Hindutva groups to hold awareness program on ‘Halal’ Jihad’

Hyderabad: Taking their anti-Muslim rhetoric of ‘Halal Jihad’ to the next level, Hindu groups in the city are holding an awareness program to ‘explain’ the concept to Hindu businessmen and the community members.

One such program is slated to be held at Badruka College in Kachiguda on Sunday at 5 pm. The event is supported by ‘H2H business’ networking and ‘Sanatan Hindu Sangh’.

“In continuation to our crusade against Halal which is killing the economy of Hindus and especially Hindu businessmen, let’s understand how each one of us is getting affected without our knowledge of Halal. Let’s join without fail and show our concern and finish this demon called Halal,” a message circulated in Hindu businessmen groups read.

Few Hindutva groups are raising ‘concerns’ over the Halal products that are gaining wide acceptance globally. Public representatives of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have raised concerns over the halal products as they feel it is denting Hindu businesses to great extent.

Halal, for Muslims, is simply a word that means permissible by their religion. Halal meat refers to a (Islamic) form of slaughtering animals for consumption, that is by cutting the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. The slaughter is carried out with the utterance of a prayer.