Hyderabad: 2 interstate drug peddlers held; Hash oil seized

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police on September 9 arrested two interstate drug peddlers from Sushma crossroads.

The two persons were identified as 26-year-old M Mohan from East Godavari and 25-year-old K Nagaraju from Vishakapatnam. The duo purchased 1 litre of hash oil from a drug dealer in Visakhapatnam for Rs 40,000.

The police arrested them while the two were waiting to board a bus to Hyderabad.

“They concealed the container consisting of the hash oil in a bag to evade officials,” the police said. The investigation is underway.