Hyderabad: 2 interstate drug peddlers nabbed; 3 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: On receiving a tip off, two interstate drug peddlers were nabbed by the Nacharam police on Thursday.

Three kilograms of contraband ganja and two mobile phones that summed up to Rs 52000 were seized from their possessions.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Abu Bakkar Siddik, 27 Suhana Begum, 28, and Salam (absconding).

The Nacharam police station under the Rachakonda commissionerate imposed sections 8 (C) (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), 20(b)(ii) (B) (punishment of imprisonment which may extend to 10 years along with fine) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act), 1985 (amendment act 2001) against the accused people.

According to the police, the accused Abu Bakkar came to Hyderabad from Assam and had been working as a driver of a concrete vehicle in RDC Company for the past six years while Suhana, a widow is a native of the same village where Abu Baker resides in Assam.

However, the accused got acquainted with each other and decided to marry. Two months back, Suhana came to Hyderabad and resided in a live-in relationship with Abu Bakkar at Baba Nagar, Nacharam.

Devoid of money to meet their expenses, the couple indulged themselves in the illegal sale of ganja to earn easy money.

The absconding accused Salaam, a native of their village is a drug peddler and supplied them with ganja.

Accordingly, Salaam delivered 3 kgs of contraband ganja to the couple two days back.

They stored the ganja by dividing it into small packets of 100 grams each, in their house illegally for future sales.

However, the Nacharam police raided their house on Thursday followed by their apprehension.