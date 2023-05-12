Hyderabad: 2 IPL betting rackets busted; 5 held, Rs 3.5L seized

Hyderabad: Five people were arrested in two separate IPL racket busts in Vanasthalipuram and Saroornagar on Thursday by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of LB Nagar Zone alongside local police. The officials seized a total of Rs 3.5 lakh and five cell phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as, Neelapaala Naresh Yadav, 38, a resident of Kamala Nagar and Avanaganti Anjaiah, 33, a resident of Gautam Nagar.

The police received a tip-off on Thursday following which they unearthed the two rackets. The accused Neelapaala Naresh and Avanaganti Anjaiah have been running betting rackets in cahoots.

Police said that the main bookie Sachin Dilip Daliya used to get hefty money from punters directly or over a phone call after sharing login IDs and passwords to the website ‘world7.com’ to monitor the betting amount.

Following the raid, police seized Rs 1,50,000 and two mobile phones from them.

In another raid, three accused, named Shailender Agarwal, 36, a resident of Shainazgunj, Uggi Sridhar, 38, a resident of Saroor Nagar and Kanuku Ganesh, 33, a resident of Venkateshwara Colony of Saroor Nagar, were arrested.

According to a police press release, Shailender was the main bookie and was notorious for betting during the IPL cricket matches. Due to the inadequacy of money, he chose an easy way to earn money by organizing a betting team at his house.

In this case, police seized Rs 2,00,000, three mobile phones and three chits from the possession of the accused.

All accused have been booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Gaming Act (unlawful to operate a common gaming house).