Hyderabad: Chain snatching gang arrested; man murdered at Keesara

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested nine members of a gang who were allegedly involved in chain snatching inside TSRTC buses in the city. The cops recovered nine gold chains and three mobile phones valued at Rs. 6.3 lakh from the accused.

The arrested persons have been identified as Londe Nagesh, H Dharmender, Kamle Anil, Rurenshi Rahul, Kamble Heera, Kamble Laxman, Voddera Prasad, Vemula Srinivas and Upadhi Ramesh. They are all residents of Mangar Basthi in Mallepally.

K Shilpavalli, deputy commissioner of police, Madhapur zone, said the gang members moved at bus stops and identified passengers wearing gold chains. “The offenders identified their target at bus stops and followed them into buses. They would steal the property from the person on getting opportunity and get down from the bus before the victim realizes,” she said.

In view of instances of theft of gold chains in buses, Madhapur police Station House Officer N Tirupathi formed special teams and nabbed the gang members. Nagesh, Dharmender and Laxman were previously involved in similar cases and arrested by the police earlier. However, after coming out of the prison they once again took to committing crimes

Man murdered at Keesara

A man identified asAshok, 50, who was a resident of RTC colony in Keesara, was attacked by some identified persons and killed. The deceased was attacked by some persons who came in a car and attacked him with knives and daggers.

On seeing Ashok being attacked, locals rushed out of their houses forcing the assailants to run away from the place. Ashok was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police reached the spot and special teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants. A case has been registered by the police.