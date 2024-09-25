Hyderabad: 2 minors arrested for stealing 4 bikes, Rs 2 lakh cash seized

The two accused were close friends who resided in Narsingi. To earn easy money, they hatched a plan to steal two-wheelers and sell them off for a good price.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 25th September 2024 7:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two minors were arrested by the police for stealing four two-wheelers here on Wednesday, September 25.

According to police release, the juveniles, whose names cannot be revealed, had stolen 4 two-wheelers. Police also seized two mobile phones as well as cash of Rs 2,20,000.

They targeted bikes parked in houses, bars and roadsides.

Based on the information, a case has been registered. Further investigations are on.

