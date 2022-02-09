Hyderabad: 2 special units to be set up to tackle drug menance

Hyderabad: In view of rising narcotics consumption in the state, the state government in conjunction with the city police has decided to curb the same. Two special units solely focused on procuring drugs will be established shortly.

The officials have prepared two new divisions: Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement wing (HNEW), Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW).

HNEW’s role is to create qualitative intelligence that will lead to the discovery and dismantling of organised drug trafficking networks. It will also conduct raids with the assistance of local police and will abide by SOPs established for the investigation of drug cases.

The HNEW squad will mostly undertake drug-related raids on suppliers, peddlers, and users. The cases will be filed in accordance with the terms of the NDPS Act. This squad is placed under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, the Hyderabad Commissionerate, along with the DCP, ACP, Inspectors, SIs, and PCs.

This team will collect information about suppliers, peddlers, and customers from all organizations and keep the data bank up to date.

The Hyderabad City Police Department has decided to establish NISW (Narcotic Investigation Supervision Wing). The NEW (Narcotic Enforcement Wing) will work on NDPS Act enforcement. The NEW along with all the police stations in Hyderabad will aims to support, monitor, and aid in carrying out the arrest, remand, investigation, charge Sheeting, trial, and conviction of all NDPS Act cases. So the NEW and NISW will operate in a coordinated manner.

The NISW will have ACP Inspector SI HC/PCs who will train a specialist squad at each police station to investigate NDPS incidents.

Citizens can also aid the police by giving information regarding the consumers, sellers and suppliers of ganja and other drugs. The citizen’s information will be kept private in order for the individual to feel safe.

Landline: 27852080

Mobile phone: 9490616688