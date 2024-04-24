Hyderabad: 2 stores raided for selling medicines with false claims

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) here cracked down on two establishments for selling Unani and allopathic medicines with misleading claims of curing heart diseases and menstrual flow disorders.

DCA officials on Tuesday, April 23, from Goshamahal detected ‘CARDINOL JOSHANDA’, a Unani medicine that is manufactured by Ahmed & Company at Gaganpahad. The product label bears a misleading claim stating that it clears the heart blockages. Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in M.J. Market, Abids.

According to a press release, drugs inspector at Yousufguda found the medicine ‘Colinol-SPAS TABLETS’ (Mefenamic Acid and Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Tablets IP), an allopathic medicine, manufactured by: Vivimed Labs Ltd Uttarakhand. The label of the product bears a misleading claim stating that the product treats spasmodic dysmenorrhea, menstrual disorders.

Stocks of the medicines were seized during the raid conducted at a medical shop in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general, Drug Control Administration.

Advertising a medicine for the treatment of ‘heart diseases’ and ‘disorders of menstrual flow’ is prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, he said.

Further investigation will be carried out and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders, added the release.