Hyderabad: 2 Telugu journalists threatened online, KTR calls for stern action

Hyderabad: Two Telugu journalists appealed to the state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the state police on Thursday following online harassment and death threats.

Independent journalist Thulasi Chandu and another Telugu journalist, Shankar, were harassed and threatened by unidentified persons on social media platforms following which the two appealed to the state police and KTR on Twitter sharing screenshots of the same.

Thulasi had filed a complaint with the cyber crimes department on January 6 after she was allegedly trolled by members of right-wing organisations after she raised questions on “religious hatred through her Youtube channel”. She also alleged that morphed photos of her surfaced and were being shared on social media.

Sakshi journalist Shankar was given death threats in the comments section of his YouTube videos. The unidentified person had threatened to kill his entire family in a car accident.

Following the appeal of the journalists KTR, took note of the incidents and urged the police to take stringent action against the offenders.

“It’s a disgrace that social media has turned into a haven for anti-social behaviour and that too against respected journalists Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu and @TelanganaDGP Garu to kindly take stern action on these miscreants,” tweeted KTR.