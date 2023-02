Hyderabad: Two train services have been cancelled between Kacheguda and Nizamabad stations on February 11 informed the South Central Railways on Friday.

Due to a traffic block, train no 07596 from Kacheguda to Nizamabad and train no 07593 from Nizamabad to Kacheguda services for this Saturday have been cancelled. This has been done to facilitate the clearing up of traffic blocks, according to a press release on Friday.