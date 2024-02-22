Hyderabad: 2 new unauthorised temples built at Khajaguda rocks

Hyderabad: Two new unauthorised temples have been built at the historic Khajaguda rocks site. The site has been facing severely threat of encroachment over the last few years.

Alarmed over the situation, activists said that the new temple structures have been reportedly built by the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple trust, which manages a large temple at the base of the monument. The trust has also built two new gates enclosing the site without consulting Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Board (HMDA).

The Khajaguda rock site is an ancient site and important part of the city’s terrain. The rock formations here reportedly date back to millions of years ago.

Despite Telangana High Court order that the temple site must be protected, the temple trust has been trying to occupy the heritage site. The was was to be demarcated and fenced two years ago, but the HMDA have not taken any steps so far.

Moreover, a substantial area of the site has also destroyed by local builders over the last two years.

In January 2022, activists held a series of protests against the destruction, and also placed boards citing an order from the Telangana High Court directing the state government to ensure that the site is protected.

An unauthorised temple built at Khajaguda rocks

Photos from site show two new small temples in the Khajaguda rock site built recently. The temple trust has also Aside from that the temple at the location also built its own gates, restricting the entry of people into the site. There was earlier no gate anywhere at the site. “What we learnt is that there is a new HMDA officer in-charge, so advantage was taken. Apparently, there is a plan to turn the whole Khajaguda rocks into a temple site,” claimed one of the activists who did not want to be named.

Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple at Khajaguda Rocks (Photo credits: Siddhant Thakur)

According to activists who have been fighting to save the Khajaguda rocks, the HMDA finished its survey to fence the site earlier but did not begin the work.

“What we learnt is that the temple trust wanted it to be declared as a temple site. but they were told by the Endowment Department that there should many many temples on the site to declare it entirely a temple site. It may be a possible reason for the new constructions,” one of the activists, who was involved in earlier campaigns to save the Khajaguda site, told Siasat.com.

In February 2022, Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple trust earlier started the construction of a borewell in the wee hours of the night, resulting in more destruction at the Khajaguda heritage rock site

Moreover, local builders also have been dumping sand at site, altering its topography. The Telangana High Court had earlier directed the state government to ensure that no changes are made to the site.

When contacted, HMDA officials refused to comment on the issue.

Activists put up a board citing Telangana High Court order in 2022 (Photo: PN Sree Harsha)

Khajaguda Rocks

Fakhruddin Gutta, popularly known as Khajaguda Hills, is a protected heritage site in Hyderabad. It is immensely loved and visited by trekkers, rock climbers, walkers, and others.

However, for more than a decade, the place has been witnessing destruction due to encroachment.

The site with rocks dating to several million years is located in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. It is just a 20-minute drive from the Amazon Hyderabad campus and the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli. Khajaguda rocks also provide a green lung space amidst the hectic, concrete-filled IT corridor.

A patch of greenery that was earlier cleared near the lake at Khajaguda rocks. (Image: Siddhant Thakur)

It is also the location of the Hyderabad Climbing Championship that is gaining recognition across the country. The rock formations at Khajaguda, dating to several million years, are unique in several ways.

Several caves systems in Telangana are not formed by the movement of water, but by the gradual weathering and breaking away of granite in hillocks.