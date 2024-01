Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl was fatally run over by a school bus at Habsiguda in the city on Thursday, January 4, when the child had accompanied her father to the bus pick-up point to see off her elder brother to the school.

The incident happened in the morning hours due to the driver’s rash and negligent manner due to which, he failed to notice the child.

The infant suffered grievous bleeding injuries on the head and other parts of the body and died on the spot.