Hyderabad: 20 detained in Osmania University protest to delay DSC exam

Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed on the Osmania University campus as police detained as many as 20 members for staging a protest in front of the Arts College building demanding to defer the DSC (District Selection Committee) exam till October.

The protest that began late Monday night continued into Tuesday. Students had planned a rally, but it was cancelled when the police detained some protesters in the landscape garden.

Aspirants at OU justified their demand for postponement, lamenting that the DSC syllabus was similar to the UPSC exams. They pointed out the lack of proper books and insufficient preparation time to cover the extensive syllabus.

Protests intensify across Hyderabad

Earlier, on Monday, July 2, Osmania University police held several student leaders when they attempted to hold a rally from the OU Arts College to the NCC gate. The protesters were demanding that the Telangana government increase job postings in Group I, II, and III cadres. Additionally, they supported seven more demands raised by Motilal Naik, an OU student who had held a hunger strike for eight days.

Job aspirants from Osmania University have been forming a pressure group, urging the Congress government to fulfil its election promise of releasing a job calendar.

These aspirants, who have been waiting for notifications for a decade, are demanding more job postings and swift action by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and other recruitment agencies to expedite the recruitment process.

Last week, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy assured the agitating job aspirants that a job calendar would soon be released and urged unemployed youth not to fall prey to “conspiracies by some political parties” and vested interests.