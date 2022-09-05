Hyderabad: 20 year old man dies in accident in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A biker died in a road accident at Tadban in Bahadurpura of Old City on Monday afternoon after an RTC bus hit him.

Syed Shoiebuddin, 20, a resident of Falaknuma was travelling on a bike from Tadban crossroads towards Bahadurpura when an RTC bus hit the bike on the main road. Shoeib had fallen on the road and received head injuries. He died on the spot.

The Bahadurpura police reached the spot and after enquiry shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. The bus is seized and the driver taken into custody. A case is booked.

After the accident, a large crowd gathered at the place and raised slogans against the TSRTC management.

Local people complained of reckless driving by the RTC drivers in the city. Additional police officials came and dispersed the public.