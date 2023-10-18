Hyderabad: 20-yr-old woman gang-raped at Chevalla bus stand, 2 arrested

According to Chevella police, she had consumed toddy and was in an intoxicated condition when she was raped.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th October 2023 2:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: 16-year-old gang raped at Kandikal Gate
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was gang raped by two people while sleeping at a bus stand in Chevalla. the incident happened on Sunday, October 15.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the Chevella police, the woman from Kothapet village had consumed toddy and was in an intoxicated condition when she was raped.

Also Read
Election buzz grows across Telangana, but silence in Old City of Hyderabad

The two accused – Anil Kumar and Rajulu – who work at a food joint at the bus stop, noticed her sleeping at around 10 pm. They took turns and raped her while she was still drunk.

MS Education Academy

“The woman had a fight with her parents and had come to Chevalla to stay with her sister’s family. However, her sister was out of town. The woman refused to go back to her parents and stayed at the bus stand. There she consumed toddy,” a Chevella police officer told Siasat.com.

“As there was no bus at the moment to her village, she decided to sleep at the bus stand,” the officer said.

A case was registered and police arrested Anil Kumar and Rajulu on October 16. They have been sent to judicial custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 18th October 2023 2:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button