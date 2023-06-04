Hyderabad: 200 city police officers deployed for Haj camp security

Hyderabad: The city police have deployed 200 policemen as a security measure for the Haj camp 2023. The camp will take place from June 6 to June 22.

A press statement from the office of City Police Commissioner C V Anand said the force will comprise six inspectors and sub-inspectors each, head constables, constables, and home guards.

Additionally, two platoons of the Armed Reserve will be deployed.

“Police will ensure security and easy flow of traffic. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted round the clock at the Haj House,” the statement read.

A senior-level officer of the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) will be overall in charge of the Haj House during the entire period of the camp.