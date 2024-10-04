Hyderabad: 200 sentenced to jail for eve-teasing during Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: 200 persons have been sentenced to 3-day jail for eve-teasing during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September.

Apart from prison time, the convicts were penalised for Rs 1,050. Based on photographic and video evidence the convicts were charged under sections 70 of the Hyderabad city police act and 292 of the Bharat Nyay Sanahita (BNS).

It is to be noted that the SHE teams arrested 996 persons for eve-teasing during Ganesh Chaturthi. Those, against who evidence could not be gathered were strictly counseled in the presence of their family members.

Also Read Hyderabad: 996 held for misbehaving with women during Ganesh Chaturthi

They were warned about their conduct and ordered to attend SHE Teams for counselling sessions at regular intervals. These individuals will remain under surveillance by SHE Teams to monitor their behaviour and ensure they refrain from repeating such actions.

SHE teams aim to correct the misguided youth, by influencing their mindset and attitude towards women in society through counselling, attendance etc.