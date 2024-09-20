Hyderabad: 996 held for misbehaving with women during Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Telangana Police SHE teams arrested 966 offenders for violating women’s modesty in Hyderabad during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Most arrests occurred near Bada Ganesh, Khairtatabad, and other crowded places.

Khairtabad Bada Ganesh, a 70-foot idol of the Ganesh deity attracts thousands of devotees and visitors from across the city each year. The idol was immersed into the Hussain Sagar on the 11th and final day of the festivities on Tuesday, September 17.

Hyderabad SHE teams have been vigilant against men who take advantage of crowded places to harass and misbehave with women. To enhance safety during festivities, SHE teams deployed surveillance techniques including video recording, to capture evidence and apprehend offenders.

According to the police, cases were registered against most offenders under section 70(c) of the CP Act and 292 of the BNS and they will be presented in court. In some of the cases where video evidence was not available, the violators were counselled and warned strictly in the presence of their family members.

Hyderabad SHE teams encourage women to report any instances of eve teasing or harassment they experience or witness. Complaints to the SHE teams can be made by dialling 100 or via the official WhatsApp number, 9490616555.