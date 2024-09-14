Hyderabad: 285 held for misbehaving with women near Khairatabad Ganesh

Hyderabad: As many as 285 men were arrested in 7 days by the Hyderabad SHE teams for misbehaving with female devotees visiting the mega-idol of Ganesh at Khairatabad. The number of arrests made are from a single location in Hyderabad.

The violators who were arrested for indecent behavior towards women in public places, will be produced before magistrate, to ensure strict actions will be taken against them, said a statement released by the SHE team of Hyderabad police.

SHE teams said their service and protection is available round the clock to ensure safety of women in the city, especially during the season of festivities and public events.

Hyderabad SHE teams encourage the women of Hyderabad in reporting any instances of eve teasing or harassment that they face or the notice to happen in their vicinity. CItizens can repot their complaints to the SHE teams by dialling 100 or via the official WhatsApp handle, 9490616555.