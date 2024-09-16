Your behaviour is being recorded: Hyderabad police caution citizens

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, on their official X handle, posted a video of a man touching a woman inappropriately in a crowded place. The video was posted on Saturday, September 14, and to date, it has gained over 1.6 million views.

In their post, the Hyderabad police warned that such actions are being closely monitored by their She Teams, who are deployed across various public areas. The police message read: “Your behaviour is being recorded by our She Teams on the roads, in public places, and wherever you are misbehaving. Our aim is to eliminate ill intentions and ensure that those who engage in such behaviour face legal consequences.”

Despite the video’s widespread attention, there has been no update on whether the man featured in the footage has faced any legal action by Hyderabad Police.

Your behavior is being recorded by our She Teams on the roads, public places and wherever you are misbehaving, killing your ill intentions is the only mantra to keep you safe from being jailed.#SheTeams #HyderabadCityPolice pic.twitter.com/w9OHMYPAaX — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 14, 2024

Earlier, Hyderabad SHE teams arrested 285 men for misbehaving with female devotees visiting the mega-idol of Ganesh at Khairatabad.

The violators who were arrested for indecent behaviour towards women in public places, will be produced before magistrates to ensure strict actions will be taken against them, said a statement released by the SHE teams of Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad SHE teams encourage the women of Hyderabad to report any instances of eve teasing or harassment that they face or notice in their vicinity. Citizens can report their complaints to the SHE teams by dialling 100 or via the official WhatsApp handle, 9490616555.

Netizens respond to Hyderabad police

Many X users have urged the Hyderabad police to focus their attention on specific areas such as Mehdipatnam bus stops, Secunderabad, and Bowenpally, where instances of teasing and inappropriate comments are reportedly frequent. In response, the Hyderabad Police expressed their appreciation for the tips and assured that their SHE Teams would investigate these areas.

The video posted by the Hyderabad Police has elicited a range of reactions. Some users praised the SHE Teams for their efforts. One user wrote, “We’re really proud of you, SHE Team (inc),” while another said, “Hats off to you.” Another comment read, “Good work by the SHE Team, but I hope they take action rather than just posting these recorded videos.”

A different user added, “This is a fantastic initiative; every state should adopt it. Thanks to the Hyderabad Police.”

However, there was also criticism regarding the video. Some users questioned its effectiveness. One comment noted, “There’s no point in posting this slow-motion video with background music. The man’s face isn’t shown, and it doesn’t reveal what actions were taken against him. What’s the point of showing us how one can touch someone inappropriately in a crowd?”

Another critic remarked to Hyderabad police that, “There’s no need for a dramatic presentation. If the person was wrong, the lady would have raised an alarm. Her silence or ignorance in the face of such behaviour sends the wrong signal. Moreover, why hasn’t the department taken appropriate action against the culprit?”