Hyderabad: 2022’s Khairatabad Ganesh is almost ready!

Hyderabad: Preparations for one of the city’s biggest festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, are underway in a big manner. Gearing up for August 31, the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol is almost ready.

It must be noted that the Khairatabad Ganesh idol is made in an innovative shape every year. Vitthala Sharma, a prominent theologian, suggested the shape with a contemporary idea.

The festival committee chairman Singari Sudarshan, Rajendran, and convenor Sandeep Paraj created the Ganapati idol with the designer.

Keeping in mind that in the last two years, people have been falling ill and facing financial difficulties, Vitthala Sharma advised the festival committee to design the idol in the form of Mahalakshmi Panchmukha Ganapati with the intention of bringing good fortune in the Subhakrit year.

It is said that Ganapati’s five faces provide protection and worshipping Lakshmi Ganapati brings happiness and wealth, said the designers. Sculptor Rajendran said that worshipping Lord Shanmukha Subrahmanya along with Lord Vinayaka will destroy the enemy and on the other hand worshipping Goddess Mahagayatri known as Trishakti will bring good fortune.

Rajendran said that the work of painting the Ganapati idol is going on at a fast pace and between 7 to 8 am on August 28, the eyes of the huge Ganapati idol will be added as the final touch.