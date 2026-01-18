Hyderabad: 21-year-old man dies by suicide due to depression

The man had slipped into depression due to financial and personal issues.

Representational image of a dead body
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Hyderabad, allegedly due to depression.

The man identified as Vikash Kumar Mandal had slipped into depression due to financial and personal issues.

Although he was a resident of Himayatnagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Narayanguda Police Station, he was a native of Bihar.

In Hyderabad, he used to work as a watchman at an apartment.

On Saturday, January 17, the man decided to end his life by consuming a poisonous substance.

Although he was rushed to the hospital, he died while undergoing treatment.

Later, police registered a case and shifted his body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

