Hyderabad: 21,713 wrong-side driving cases booked in first week of Feb

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police in Hyderabad have booked as many as 21,713 cases of wrong-side driving from February 2 to 9, taking serious note of the dangers posed by it.

The violators apprehended will be penalized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the Traffic Police said in a release on Tuesday, February 10.

Wrong-side driving, the act of driving against the direction of traffic flow, has become increasingly common, causing traffic congestion while also posing a serious threat to commuters, the police said.

Also Read Video: Hyderabad residents report mild earthquake in parts of city

Wrong-side driving is a grave traffic violation and one of the major causes of road accidents, according to the police, as it creates confusion and obstruction for law-abiding motorists.

To curb the illegal practice and improve road discipline, the police stated that they have organised various awareness programs to educate commuters about road safety. Meanwhile, citizens are also being sensitised through social media to promote responsible driving.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have urged all road users to avoid driving on the wrong side and report traffic violations to the police using social media handles on Facebook and X.

Civilians can also make use of the traffic helpline by dialing 9010203626 and contacting the e-challan helpdesk at 8712661690, the release said.