Hyderabad: 23-year-old woman jumps to death from sixth floor of building

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old housewife on Monday night jumped to death from the sixth floor of a building. This incident took place in KPHB, Hyderabad.

The woman who is identified as Shravani was married to Santosh Kumar and lived in an apartment in KPHB.

As per her family members, she was struggling with depression due to family and health issues, which led her to take the extreme step.

Newborn twins, 29-year-old mother found dead in Hyderabad

Recently, a 29-year-old woman and her nine-day-old twins were found dead and their bodies were recovered from the sump located at her house.

The woman who is identified as B Sandhya Rani reportedly ended her life after throwing her twins into the sump as she was worried about their health complications.

As per the details of the case, Rani got married to Narsingh in 2012. After five years, she gave birth to twins in 2017. However, they died within a few months.

In 2018 too, Rani lost her newborn baby girl. Again on February 11, 2023, she gave birth to twins, a boy, and a girl.

As the boy was weak, he was kept under observation. A few days later, he was discharged from the hospital.

Though the boy was discharged from the hospital, Rani was worried thinking that she might lose twins due to health complications as happened the last two times.

Fearing the death of the twins, she reportedly threw them into the water sump and ended her life by jumping into it.