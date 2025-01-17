Hyderabad: 24-year-old dies by suicide over love failure

Published: 17th January 2025 3:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Karimguda, Keesara, a 24-year-old youth died by suicide on Thursday.

The deceased who is identified as I. Mallareddy was living with his family when the incident occurred.

According to the police, he was deeply distressed over his personal issues and due to which he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room.

The Keesara police have initiated an investigation into the case to uncover further details.

