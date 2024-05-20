Hyderabad: 24-year-old held for impregnating woman after false promise of marriage

Hyderabad: Police have registered a case against a 24-year-old man for allegedly deceiving a woman on the pretext of marriage and sexually assaulting her.

The accused has been identified as Syed Omar. According to the reports, the accused and the victim knew each other in college and were in a relationship as he promised to marry her. Two months ago, he took her on a work trip out of town, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Upon learning that the victim was pregnant, Omar refused to marry her because his mother didn’t approve of marriage.

The victim filed a complaint on Saturday, May 18, following which the police arrested the accused.