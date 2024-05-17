Telangana: Senior medical officer held for sexual misconduct in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: Police arrested a senior medical officer in Kamareddy district on Thursday, May 16, after several female subordinates lodged a complaint of sexual misconduct against him.

According to reports, the women approached police claiming that the officer had been misbehaving with them under the pretext of work and frequently passing objectionable comments. In some instances, he even allegedly held the hands of the women.

Three days ago, following complaints from five women, five separate FIRs were registered. On Wednesday, two additional women reported to the police that they had also been harassed by the same officer.

A few women alleged that they had been victimised for over a year.

The accused was taken into custody and questioned by the police on Wednesday. A case has been registered under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code.