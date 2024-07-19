Hyderabad: 24 yr old man held for raping, impregnating minor girl

Published: 19th July 2024 8:19 am IST
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man has been accused of repeatedly raping his 12-year-old neighbour, leading to her pregnancy.

The situation came to light when her parents, who are migrants from Bihar, discovered her condition. The Meerpet police have since filed a case of rape and invoked the POCSO Act, detaining the suspect.

The girl has been taken to the Bharosa centre for medical evaluation and counselling after experiencing health issues that prompted her treatment, during which her pregnancy was revealed.

