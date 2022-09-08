Hyderabad: 739 new CCTVs, 24K cops deployed for Ganesh immersion 2022

Hyderabad: In the wake of Ganesh immersion-2022 the Hyderabad police have made foolproof security arrangements across twin cities. As many as twenty-four thousand police force has been deployed to ensure the peaceful passing of the centralized procession.

The Hyderabad police Commissioner CV Anand along with senior police officers on Thursday visited different parts of the city to inspect the Ganesh idol procession route.

The city police chief informed that around 9523 idols (excluding idols below 3ft) were installed across the city this year and will be immersed on Friday and Saturday. This year as many as 24,132 police personnel and 122 platoons of reserve police have been deployed.

In this connection, elaborate security arrangements have been made along the 19 km procession route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar. Apart from the staff from the city police, additional staff from other districts too and its allied branches are also being deployed.

The city police will monitor the main procession route and tributary processions joining with the help of a widespread CCTV camera network from the centralized command control centre.

Two mobile command control centres for close supervision and 4 camera-mounted vehicles will be pressed into service.

Various roads in the city which are part of the procession will either remain closed for regular traffic or will see traffic diversions.

Apart from existing cameras, additionally, 739 CCTVs additional CCTVs have been installed across the routes through which the main procession will pass. 10 drone cameras will also be deployed at all places of immersion in and around Hussain Sagar lake.

Multiple Quick Response Teams, special squads and dog squads, anti-chain snatching teams, and SHE teams are also being deployed. Traffic restrictions are in place for smooth movement.

“The pandal organizers and the general public should also cooperate with the police and other volunteers,” CV Anand appealed to the public.