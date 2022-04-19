Hyderabad: 25-year old technician crushed to death in lift accident

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old lift technician was crushed to death while working on-site in Kompally, on Monday. The police identified the deceased as Kiran Kumar, a resident of Kompally.

The horrific accident took place at Somu Residency on Monday afternoon, when the young lift technician attempted to repair the apartment’s elevator.

“The technician was situated on top of the lift, working on its repair when the lift collapsed and he got stuck between the floors, instantly crushing him to death,” Kompally sub-inspector Venkateshwarlu, told Siasat.com.

“There is no criminal angle to the death, it was purely an accident,” he added.

According to the police, Kiran Kumar died on spot and there was no chance of resuscitation.

“The relatives of the deceased have been informed and we have shifted him to Gandhi Hospital Mortuary for Post-Mortem Examination,” said Venkateshwarulu.

The Kompally police have registered the case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) (police to enquire and report on suicide).