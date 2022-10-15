Hyderabad: 250 companies offer jobs at Osmania University on Oct 15, 16

Hyderabad: On October 15 and 16, Nipuna & Sewa International is hosting a massive “Lokeswara Aaradhana” job fair at Osmania University.

In a press release, the organisers stated that candidates for this employment fair must possess an SSC/10th to an undergraduate certificate (for freshers and experienced candidates from 2012 to 2022). It is anticipated that more than 250 firms would participate in the expo, offering more than 20,000 positions to job seekers.

According to the press release, the event is being put on by Nipuna & Sewa International in partnership with the Human Capital Development Center (OU), ABV Foundation, Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation, IFIN Global, Telangana Development Forum (TDF), Devaki Foundation, RISE Foundation, JD Foundation, I Stand For Warriors and technical support from HR Co.