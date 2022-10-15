Hyderabad: ‘Muslims won’t remove hijab, beard’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on October 13 said Muslims in India would not remove hijab or beard.

Owaisi alleged that divisive forces were trying to wipe out Muslim culture from India.

Owaisi remarked that banning the hijab will send the wrong message to girls from Sikh, Hindu, and Christian communities that Muslims are lesser citizens.

“If the freedom of religion is allowed, people will learn from each other and strive to unite and strengthen the country,” said Owaisi. The AIMIM chief further questioned if Hindus Christians and Sikhs are allowed to sport their respective religious symbol, then why is hijab an issue?”

“If not the hijab will they wear a bikini? Why are you after our religion, culture, and traditions such as hijab and beard,” the MP went on to ask.

Owaisi referred to the split verdict of the Supreme Court over the hijab ban in Karnataka and quoted Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia who observed that “asking a girl to take off her hijab at school gate was an invasion of her privacy and dignity and violated her fundamental right.”

Addressing a gathering near Golconda, the Hyderabad MP stressed that Muslim families don’t impose hijab on girls. “If Muslim women want to cover their heads, it does not mean they are covering their intellect.”

“Many people did not like it when I had earlier said India one day shall have a hijab-wearing prime minister. Why should I not say this? This is my dream and it will come true one day,” Owaisi remarked. He further said that Muslims continue to face atrocities in some or the other part of India on a daily basis. Owaisi urged the attendees not to lose hope.

“Muslims will not leave India, and will continue to fight for the rights guaranteed to them.” The MP stressed. Owaisi further said that Muslims will continue to follow Islam and respect the Constitution.