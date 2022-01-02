Hyderabad: 2500 booked for drunk driving on New years eve

Hyderabad: As many as 2,500 people were booked for drunk driving during a special drive at new years eve. The drive was conducted at the tri-commissionerate of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

Out of the total number of offenders booked for drunk driving, Hyderabad traffic police booked 1,260 cases against drunk drivers followed by 870 cases in Cyberabad and 370 in Rachakonda. The number of cases booked this year is higher than the previous years.

Areas including Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Neredmet, Uppal, and LB Nagar saw a high number of cases booked. Traffic police said that the bikes, cars, and auto rikshaws were among the vehicles seized during the drive.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the traffic police stressed that the offenders will have to undergo counseling over drunk driving at Traffic Training Institutes. The offenders will also be produced before the courts, which may hand them a jail term or impose fines.

Expressing concerns over drunk driving, police officials said, “The effect of alcohol on the human body is not uniform in all persons and it depends on numerous factors. Any quantity of alcohol would definitely have an impact on the judgment and responsiveness of a person that affects their driving skills.”

Major road accidents and deaths have been caused due to drunk driving, and vehicles being driven by unauthorized people. The officials further said, “Citizens need to be responsible and make alternative travel arrangements when they are under the influence of alcohol”