 Hyderabad: 26-yr-old engineer ends life in Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old software engineer died by suicide at Tappachabutra on Sunday morning reportedly over personal issues.

According to Tappachabutra sub-inspector, T Shobha, the deceased, T Blessington, an employee of a software company, jumped from the terrace of his apartment and died on the spot after severe head injuries.

“Blessington had called up his father over the phone and apologised before taking the extreme step. The deceased had revealed to his father that he was disappointed for not achieving the things he aimed for in his life,” SI T Shobha said.