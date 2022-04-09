Hyderabad: 27 admitted to hospital after consuming polluted water at Madhapur

Hyderabad: As many as 27 people, including 13 children, have been admitted to Kondapur area hospital after consuming polluted water at the Guttala Begumpet area of Madhapur. Of the total patients admitted to the hospital, 18 were admitted on Thursday and the number rose by 9 on Friday taking the total number to 27 persons. Of the total patients, three old-age persons have been admitted into the ICU.

The doctors at the hospital said there was no threat to the lives of the patients. The residents of Guttala Begumpet have been expressing concern over the supply of polluted water for the last four days. It is learned that a senior citizen Bhimaiah reportedly died after consuming the polluted water. They alleged that the officials of the Hyderabad Metro Water Works were ignoring their complaints about the pollution of the water. However, the officials had claimed that there was no pollution of water being supplied by them.