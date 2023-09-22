Hyderabad: 28-year-old dies of electrocution at Chandanagar

The victim identified as a food delivery agent was found breathless near an electric transformer.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 6:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: 28-year-old electrocuted to death at Chandanagar
Creative by Siasat

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man died allegedly due to electrocution at Chandanagar in the city.

The incident took place reportedly on Thursday night following which the victim, Anil, identified as a food delivery agent was found breathless near an electric transformer located in the area.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man ‘sexually assaults’ minor, angry locals rampage shop

However, the exact reason behind his death is unclear while the police suspect that he might have died of electrocution.

MS Education Academy

After the recovery of the dead body, it was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation by the police is underway going on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 22nd September 2023 6:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button