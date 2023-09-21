Hyderabad: Man ‘sexually assaults’ minor, angry locals rampage shop

Hyderabad: Tension erupted in Borabanda late on Thursday night when a shop owner, identified as Abdul Rauf, 53, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor boy. Police has taken him in custody.

Rauf runs a small kiosk in the Borabanda market. According to reports, a minor boy from a different community visited his shop on Thursday evening, where Rauf allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior and sexually abused the boy. The boy returned home and reported the incident to his parents. His parents, along with local residents, confronted the accused. Later, the angry residents damage his shop.

In response to the incident, and to prevent it from taking a communal turn, police personnel have been deployed in the area. Senior police officials rushed to the scene to take the situation under control. The accused has been taken into custody.