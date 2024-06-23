Hyderabad: 28-year-old driver murdered in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was murdered at Achi Reddy Nagar late on Friday night, June 21. The victim has been identified as Mohd Zakir Ali. He worked as a driver.

According to reports, the victim had been in a long-term relationship with a woman. He began harassing her after she started avoiding him. She relocated from Achi Reddy Nagar in ShahAli Banda to get away from him but he allegedly continued stalking her.

The woman informed her brother about the situation who warned the victim to stay away. However, the situation escalated when the man visited the woman’s residence, resulting in an altercation. He was found dead on Friday morning.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The case is being probed with the woman as a suspect. Further investigation are underway.