Hyderabad: 29 inspectors transferred by Rachakonda commissioner

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu on Wednesday, August 28, ransferred 29 Inspectors and sub inspector and gave them new postings.

Some of the officials who were transferred are Mir Mudasir Ali ( SOT L B Nagar), B Gattumallu (Traffic Inspector Vanasthalipuram ), Y Ramalinga Reddy (DI Uppal), Y Krishna (Yadadri Traffic I), B Ravi Kumar (SHO Cherlapally), G Manmadha Kumar (SHO Chotuppal), V Ashok Reddy (Cyber Crime) D Venkateshwarlu (L B Nagar Traffic 1), Palsa Nagaiah (SHO Hayathnagar) G Ramakrishna (Spl Branch ), S Devender (DI Pahadishareef), B Narsiah (Malkajgiri Traffic), K Vinod Kumar (SHO L B Nagar), L Ramanajeyulu (Cyber Crimes), A Sudhakar (WPS Saroornagar), P Surekha (Cyber Crimes), L Jagadeesh (SHO Madgul).

The transfers were made on administrative grounds